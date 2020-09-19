In the aftermath of the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Democratic opposition asks the American president not to exercise this power before the presidential election on November 3.

Donald Trump said, Saturday, September 19, that he was in “obligation” to appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court “without delay” the day after the death of its dean Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

To name the magistrates of this temple of law is “the most important decision” for which a president is elected, he justified in a tweet, while the Democratic opposition asks him not to exercise this power before the presidential election of November 3. According to the Constitution of the United States, the president appoints the nine wise men of the high court for life, but he must still get a green light from the Senate.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Republicans have a majority of 53 out of 100 seats in the Upper House and their leader, Mitch McConnell, has already made it known that he will hold a vote if Donald Trump announces his choice. He had however refused to audition a candidate nominated by Barack Obama in 2016, on the grounds that such a decision should not be taken in the middle of an election year.

Some moderate Republican elected officials, who face complicated re-election campaigns, could be embarrassed by this change of foot and the fight to convince them should be fierce.

The progressives indeed want to avoid at all costs Donald Trump bringing a third judge to the Supreme Court because that would anchor this key institution, arbiter of the great debates of American society, in a lasting way in conservatism.