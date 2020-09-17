In order for Donald Trump to take a photo with a Bible in front of the church, the government was apparently ready to use experimental weapons against its own population.

A whistleblower reveals details of how protesters were dealt with in Washington DC, capital of the United States, before the US Congress UNITED STATES*.

The government of Donald Trump is said to have recommended the use of experimental weapons to the local security forces.

is said to have recommended the use of experimental weapons to the local security forces. The background to the mission was Protests against police violence in the USA.

Washington – The pictures went around the world. It was June 1st, 2020, and a determined one US President Donald Trump was en route from the White House to the nearby one St. John’s Church. Once there, Trump held one Bible up and posed for the cameras with a serious expression on his face. Trump was accompanied by high-ranking generals and White House employees, including his daughter Ivanka Trump, theirs Idea the little one Photo shoot in front of the church should have been.

Donald Trump marches to church as there is a demonstration over the death of George Floyd

But in order for the presidential cohort to even make the way from the official residence to the church, hundreds had to be Protesters be pushed back by the security forces. The protests had resulted in the violent death of George Floyd ignited in police custody and directed against police brutality across the United States.

After the death of George Floyd – US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible while visiting St. John’s Episcopal Church. © dpa / Patrick Semansky

Several hundred demonstrators gathered that day at “Lafayette Square” Park, which is north of the White House and thus between the official headquarters of Donald Trump and the church. In a sometimes chaotic operation, security forces consisting of police officers, park rangers, federal officials and even US soldiers evicted the protesters. To do this, they used stun grenades and tear gas against the demonstrators.

Donald Trump: Government transfers masses of ammunition

Hours before the operation, the Ministry of Defense began, probably on the orders of the Trump administrationTo transfer 7,000 rounds of ammunition to the local emergency services. According to the administration’s request, these were to be equipped with weapons that were developed for the “control of large crowds”, but which have so far been considered too experimental to even be used in war zones. This reports the “Washington Post“Citing Adam D. DeMarco, Major in the National Guard in Washington DC

And, topping off the news tonight: Federal officials stockpiled munitions, sought ‘heat ray’ device before clearing Lafayette Square, whistleblower says https://t.co/dLarjijWsc – Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) September 17, 2020

Specifically, federal officials of the Ministry of Defense are said to have offered the local police stations a long-range acoustic system, which is called “Long Ranges Acoustic Device” and is abbreviated to LRAD. The LRAD can be used both as a highly efficient megaphone for communicating with crowds, but also as a deterrent .

Donald Trump wanted to use heat radiation weapon as early as 2018 – against migrants at the border

In addition, the security forces should also have a so-called “Radiant heat weapon“Have been offered. The in English “Active denial system“Weapon named and abbreviated to ADS is based on a kind of microwave technology. The radiation heats tissue and water at great distances and, according to the Washington Post, makes those affected feel like “their skin is being burned”.

Adam D. DeMarco, Major in the Washington DC National Guard, speaking to the US Congress committee dealing with the police operation in Lafayette Square Park. © BILL CLARK

The weapon was developed for the US military in 2000. It was officially never used, partly because of ethical concerns on the part of the Pentagon. Donald Trump again wanted the weapon against in 2018 Migrants on the Mexican border use, which in turn was prevented by the then head of the homeland security authority, Kirstjen Nielsen.

Heat radiation weapons against protesters – Donald Trump’s government has not yet commented

In an email, however, a high-ranking employee of the military police is said to have touted the ADS system as a weapon that “gives our troops an opportunity that they do not yet have, namely to meet potential opponents at a great distance – in a non-fatal way. ”The ADS could“ force an individual immediately to stop with dangerous behavior ”. For this reason, the email goes on to say, the ADS is particularly suitable for use against demonstrators, journalists and activists.

Neither the park rangers at Lafayette Square Park, nor them Donald Trump administration or the Ministry of Defense subordinate to him have so far commented on this. To this day, however, Trump, mostly in the person of his press spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, denies the use of tear gas and stun grenades to clear the park.

Donald Trump visits a church – US Congress sets up committee

The events surrounding the use of violence against demonstrators in Washington are now the subject of an investigation by the US Congress in Washington. Both the tactics that were used by the individual security forces in clearing the park should be worked up and the question of which role should be answered Donald Trump’s visit to St. John’s Church played it. Specifically, it is about the allegation that the US President had demonstrators forcibly removed so that he could take his photo with a Bible in hand in front of the church. (By Daniel Dillmann) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen editorial network

List of rubric lists: © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI