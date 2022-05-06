Mark T Esperwho was Secretary of Defense of the United States during the mandate of Donald Trump, revealed in his new book that the former Republican president proposed twice to bomb Mexico to “destroy drug laboratories”, according to the advance made in The New York Times

It was in his new memoir, “A sacred Oath” that the former US Secretary of Defense stated that Trump suggested secretly bombing Mexico in the summer of 2020.

Esper explained that the Republican tycoon proposed to execute an operation “in silence” and then deny the participation of the United States.

Esper said he raised several objections to the proposal, but Trump insisted: “We could just fire some Patriot missiles and blow up the labs, quietly.”

“No one would know it was us,” said the president, according to statements made by the former Secretary of Defense.

The former Pentagon chief said he would have thought Trump was just joking, but seeing his face he knew he was serious. The NYT mentioned that he asked Trump’s spokesman about it, but did not respond to a request for comment.

The employment relationship between Trump and Esper came to an end after the former fired the latter for refusing to support the invocation of the Insurrection Act, which proposed deploying the army on the streets of the United States during the deadliest points of the demonstrations. against racism.

According to former secretary of Defense, Trump on that occasion proposed to “just shoot” the protesters protesting police brutality against African-American George Floyd.