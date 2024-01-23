“Now there are two people left, and I think one will probably leave tomorrow,” Donald Trump said Monday at a rally for Tuesday's primary in New Hampshire, in which polls show him the winner over Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination.

The New Hampshire (northeast) primaries will be Haley's last opportunity to stop Trump, who seems unstoppable despite several civil lawsuits and the four criminal charges against him, including one for allegedly trying to alter the results of the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won.

A Washington Post/Monmouth poll on Monday gives Trump, 77, received 52% of the vote in New Hampshire, compared to 34% for Haley, his only real opponent. after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threw in the towel and lent his support to the former president.

Trump began the day in New York, where he planned to appear in a defamation trial, which was postponed due to a possible covid case of a juror, and ended it in Laconia, New Hampshire, with a rally.

Nikki Haley after the Iowa caucuses.

“Tomorrow we are going to win New Hampshire and then we are going to defeat scoundrel Joe Biden and we are going to make America great again,” he said to applause from excited supporters during the rally. Former Republican candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum and Tim Scott took the stand to ask for the vote for him.

So far no candidate has failed to obtain the Republican nomination after winning the elections in the first two states, which makes New Hampshire all or nothing for Haley, a former South Carolina governor who must beat Trump or at least achieve an outstanding result.

“Now there are two people left, and I think one will leave probably tomorrow and the other will leave in November,” Trump said in Laconia. “But now is the time for the Republican Party to come together,” he added.

Trump has recently redoubled his attacks against his former ambassador to the UN, calling her “not intelligent enough” and a “globalist.”

Trump emerged victorious in the caucuses, obtaining 51% of the vote.

She, 52, also attacked Trump, questioning his mental capacity for confusing her with veteran Democrat Nancy Pelosi at a rally.

“It's just not at the same level as 2016. I think we're seeing some of that decline. But more than that, what I'll say is focused on the fact that no matter what it is, chaos follows you,” he told CBS.

"It's just not at the same level as 2016. I think we're seeing some of that decline. But more than that, what I'll say is focused on the fact that no matter what it is, chaos follows you," he told CBS.

With DeSantis out of the race, Haley is seeking support from New Hampshire's high proportion of independents – who are allowed to vote in both parties' primaries and typically opt for more moderate candidates – to make what some analysts have described as her “last stand.”.

But it is going uphill.

“Great polls in New Hampshire. Birdbrain is way down, I'm way up,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using his nickname for Haley.

But if Haley excels, she could become a threat to the former president heading into South Carolina at the end of February.

“I think it would be great for us to have Nikki Haley as president,” Madison Gillis, 18, who will be voting for the first time, told AFP.

New Hampshire is a small prize in a long race, allocating only 22 of the 2,429 delegates that will officially designate the Republican candidate in Milwaukee in July.

But it is a reliable indicator at the national level and is considered to set the tone for the upcoming primaries.

The so-called “Super Tuesday” vote on March 5, with 874 delegates on the table, can bring a candidate to three-quarters of the total required for nomination.

Former US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump's advisers are betting on being in a position to end the race a week later and want it to end in April, that is, almost certainly before the Republican magnate's criminal trials begin.

Democrats hold their own New Hampshire primary on the same day as Republicans, but Biden will not be on the list of candidates due to a dispute over the electoral calendar between local officials and the Democratic Party.

Despite this, his followers encourage people to write his name on the ballot and vote for him instead of Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips or self-help book author Marianne Williamson.

In any case, the result will not affect the process and Biden's nomination is taken for granted.

AFP