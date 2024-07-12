With just under four months to go until the US presidential election on November 5voters begin to define their choice between the Republican candidate Donald Trump and the current president, Joe Bidenand in this scenario the artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPTdetermined that one of the two is more likely.

It is necessary to emphasize that Artificial intelligence does not have the ability to predict eventsHowever, its updated database allows it to give estimates of what could happen, based on previous events or the prevailing trend at the moment.

As doubts about his candidacy mount, Trump is taking advantage of these loopholes to attack his political rival. In this scenario, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence tool first noted that Polls for the 2024 US presidential election show a close race.

The current president raised questions with his participation in the last debate. Photo:EFE Share

The trend reflected in polls on the US presidency

To illustrate that Trump is slightly leading in some polls and Biden in others, ChatGPT cited two polls and argued that An average of national polls shows Biden with a slight lead over Trumpalthough the difference is within the margin of error, which indicates a technical tie in many cases.

One of the sources cited by the AI ​​tool, the media The Hillpublished a recent update in which shows a slight Trump lead of 1 percent with 44.9 percent support about 43.9 percent that the Democratic candidate maintains. In addition, on the official website of the aforementioned media outlet there is a statistical table in which you can see how support for the two candidates has changed from the beginning of January 2023 to the present.

The AI ​​also highlighted the participation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, although it noted that he does not have significant support in the polls. In conclusion, ChatGPT determined that the 2024 elections are very disputed and Current polls reflect a very tight competition between the main candidates.