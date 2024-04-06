The electoral process for the next presidential elections continues. Although some areas of the country are clearly pro-democratic, that is, they support candidate Joe Biden; others prefer the Republican Donald Trump. There are specifically six key states where the population was undecided, Although, through a survey, it has been revealed that many have already made their decision.

According to a study carried out by the media The Wall Street Journal, In states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, they have been able to detect a clear preference for one of the candidates. According to what was announced, Trump would be above the current president in most of these entities.

According to the information, the reason why many citizens intend to vote for Donald Trump in the November elections They are related to dissatisfaction with the direction of the economy, mainly due to high inflation.

Another reason is that Opponents have long claimed that Biden's age is a factor against Well, they say, he is no longer in a position to lead the country for four more years.

Based on the above, Trump has a lead of several points in practically all the states analyzed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where current President Biden is three points ahead. The Republican has a two-point lead in Michigan and three in Pennsylvania. However, in these states there is still a significant portion of voters who are undecided.

The points in favor that Joe Biden has, according to the survey, are mainly related to his position on abortion, while Donald Trump has attracted the attention of voters mainly for his economic proposals and migratory.

According to the poll, Donald Trump is more likely to win the presidency. Photo:AFP Share

States that previously voted for Biden and will now support Trump

According to the survey of The wall street journal, yes ok Biden won Georgia, Nevada and Arizona in the last elections, These states now say they will support former President Donald Trump. According to the information collected, currently in Georgia, the former president has a three-point advantage, in Nevada four points and in Arizona five points.