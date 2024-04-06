According to a study carried out by the media The Wall Street Journal, In states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, they have been able to detect a clear preference for one of the candidates. According to what was announced, Trump would be above the current president in most of these entities.
According to the information, the reason why many citizens intend to vote for Donald Trump in the November elections They are related to dissatisfaction with the direction of the economy, mainly due to high inflation.
Another reason is that Opponents have long claimed that Biden's age is a factor against Well, they say, he is no longer in a position to lead the country for four more years.
Based on the above, Trump has a lead of several points in practically all the states analyzed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where current President Biden is three points ahead. The Republican has a two-point lead in Michigan and three in Pennsylvania. However, in these states there is still a significant portion of voters who are undecided.
States that previously voted for Biden and will now support Trump
According to the survey of The wall street journal, yes ok Biden won Georgia, Nevada and Arizona in the last elections, These states now say they will support former President Donald Trump. According to the information collected, currently in Georgia, the former president has a three-point advantage, in Nevada four points and in Arizona five points.
