A phone call causes outrage. Trump suggested that the Secretary of State of Georgia should “find” votes for him so that he would stand out as the winner.

ATLANTA ap | Donald Trump is trying two and a half weeks before the end of his term in office to continue to overturn the result of the US presidential election by all means. In a phone call, he urged the State Secretary Brad Raffensperger, who is responsible for elections in the US state of Georgia, to “find” votes for him so that in the end he would be the winner. The elected US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Trump of abuse of power. Numerous other Democrats – and some Republicans – also condemned the president’s actions.

About the phone call between Trump and Raffensperger, a Republican, had the first Washington Post reported. “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than what we have. Because we won the state, “said Trump in the recording, which was available to the AP news agency in full.

The conversation raises questions about whether Trump violated election laws, said Rebecca Green of the William and Mary Law School. Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said Trump displayed “objectionable and potentially illegal behavior”.

According to the certified election result from Georgia, Biden won there on November 3rd by a narrow margin of 11,779 votes. The votes were counted twice, once at Trump’s request. Several suits by the Trump camp against the election result failed. Raffensperger said in the phone call on Saturday that the election control had already reacted to the allegations in court. “We don’t agree that they won.”

Allegations that have long since been invalidated

During the hour-long phone call, Trump made a number of well-known and already invalidated allegations, such as the fact that hundreds of thousands of ballots suddenly appeared in Fulton County and helped his Democratic rival Joe Biden to victory. In fact, only postal votes that tended towards Biden were counted later.

Trump also threatened Raffensperger and his lawyer Ryan Germany with criminal consequences if they did not confirm that thousands of ballot papers from the Fulton County district had been destroyed. There is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that this happened. “It’s a criminal offense. And you can’t let that happen, “Trump told the two. Also on the conference call were Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and several Trump attorneys, including Cleta Mitchell. “He has no idea,” Trump then wrote on Twitter about Raffensperger. This is “unwilling or unable” to answer questions about irregularities in the election.