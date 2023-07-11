The former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) asked this Monday that a date not yet be set for the trial in the case of the classified documents found at his Florida residence, refusing special counsel Jack Smith’s request to hold it in December.

Trump’s lawyers and his former adviser Walt Nauta asked the judge in charge of the case to reject the Government’s proposal to reschedule the lawsuit, and to “postpone initial consideration of any new trial dates until substantial motions have been filed and adjudicated,” according to the court document.

They also suggested that it will be difficult to prepare a proper defense until after the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump hopes to compete.

“There is simply no question that any trial of this action while a presidential election is pending will have an impact on the outcome of that election and, more importantly, on the defendants’ ability to obtain a fair trial,” the lawyers said.

In mid-June, the special prosecutor in charge of the classified documents case asked the judge to delay the start of the lawsuit until December, after the magistrate had ordered that the jury trial begin on August 14.

Already then, American media such as The Hill or Politico suggested that it was difficult for the trial to take place so soon, since the defense of

Trump he would surely try to delay the process, even beyond the 2024 elections.



Trump was charged in early June in the Miami courts with 37 federal criminal offenses for mishandling official documents.

Of the 37 charges, of which the former president pleaded not guilty, 31 are for deliberately withholding US defense-related documents.

But he is also charged with obstruction of justice and “corruptly” concealing documents or records.

Some of those crimes are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

