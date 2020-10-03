Donald Trump, President of the United States, has been admitted to Walter Reed Military Hospital, in Washington, where he will remain “during several days”, as stated by the White House. The decision has come less than 24 hours after both the US president and his wife tested positive by coronavirus.

The president’s advisers have assured that his hospitalization is due to “a excessive caution “. Both Trump and Melania have “mild symptoms”, as announced by the White House medical authorities, that They have not given specific information about his condition.

Treated with an experimental cocktail of antibodies

The released statement ensures that the politician “has fatigue but is in high spirits.” Thus, to combat the disease, he is being treated with an experimental cocktail of antibodies developed by the Regeneron company.

Sean Conley, President’s doctor explained that Trump was given this treatment as a “precautionary measure” after he was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.