President Donald Trump appears to be trailing in a hasty poll conducted after the first presidential debate of the US presidential election. In a CBS News poll, 48 percent said Biden won the debate, while 41 percent said Donald Trump was ahead of the debate. In this survey, 8 out of 10 people who watched the debate said that the entire debate was negative.69 percent of the people resented the question of feeling good or bad after watching the presidential debate. This reaction of the audience came at a time when the tension between the two leaders was evident during the debate. During the debate, both the leaders cut each other’s talk in the middle and started speaking. At one point, when Biden erupted, he said, “Will you shut up?”

Donald Trump besieges India on deaths from Corona, said- No correct figures given

‘Trump you worst president ever’

Biden said that what Trump has been saying so far is all white lies. I have not come here to tell their lies. Everyone knows that Trump is a liar. ‘ Biden and Trump both targeted each other’s family. Biden fiercely attacked Trump during the debate about the Corona virus. Biden said that he was the same person who was claiming that the Corona virus would be destroyed by Easter. He said that a large number of people were killed by the corona virus and if smart and fast steps were not taken, more people would die now. The Democrat leader told Trump that you were the worst president ever.

Trump also retaliated on this charge. Trump told Biden that you did not want us to close our doors to China in view of Corona because you thought it was terrible. On the question of not wearing a mask, Trump said that I wear a mask when I feel the need. I don’t wear a mask like Biden. Whenever you see him, he stays in the mask. He will continue to speak from 200 meters away but will be wearing a mask. Trump said that if Biden had been president, at least two million people would have been killed in America.