“Sudan’s new government, which is making real progress, has agreed to pay $ 335 million to US victims of terrorism and their families. Once paid, I will remove Sudan from the list of states supporting terrorism.”, tweeted the President of the United States, without specifying a timetable.

“Thank you very much President Trump!”Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok responded immediately on Twitter. “We are on the verge of shedding the heaviest legacy of the late regime”, declared the one who has led a transitional government since the fall of the autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The European Union also welcomed a decision “capital city” who “strengthens integration” from Sudan “in the international community and its access to the world economy”.

The head of American diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, had already mentioned in September a draft agreement, providing for the payment into a blocked account of these Sudanese indemnities. They must be paid for the families of the victims of the 1998 attacks on the United States embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. These attacks, perpetrated by the jihadist nebula Al-Qaeda, had killed more than 200 people.

Sudan, once an outcast of the international community for welcoming al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in the 1990s, has been ordered to pay such compensation by the American courts. According to the agreement, however, these funds will only be transferred to the complainants once Sudan has been removed from the blacklist. Mike Pompeo had said this would happen “very probably” before the end of October.

“We urge Congress to immediately pass the legislation necessary to implement the agreement”, said Edith Bartley, spokesperson for the families of Americans killed at the Embassy in Nairobi (Kenya). “This agreement cannot be a victim of blockages and quarrels by elected officials”, she said, while a handful of influential Democratic senators have so far expressed their reservations.

At the same time, Washington stepped up pressure for Khartoum to normalize its relations with Israel ahead of the US presidential election on November 3. The Trump administration, without denying this insistent request, ensures that no direct link exists with the lifting of sanctions, but several observers and media have reported the opposite.