Last Friday, donald trumpcurrent candidate for Republican Party to the presidency of the United States, accused Google just to showbad news” about him, promising that he would initiate legal proceedings against the big tech if he returns to the White House after the November elections.

Although the American magnate did not support his statements in Social Truth With evidence, he said that the famous search engine only shows positive articles about Kamala Harris, his rival in the presidential elections.

“This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY and I hope that the Department of Justice criminally prosecutes them for this flagrant interference in the elections,” he said through the social network.

“Otherwise, and subject to the laws of our country, I will request that they be prosecuted at the highest levels when I win the election.”

It should be noted that the publication of the post occurred after a conservative group admitted to finding favoritism towards Kamala, when users type in the search box “Donald Trump’s presidential race 2024.”

Therefore, in a query by AFP, Google explained that “both campaign websites consistently appear at the top of search for relevant and common queries.”

Likewise, Google took the opportunity to clarify that the finding of Donald Trump’s followers “analyzed a single unusual search term on a single day a few weeks ago, and even for that search, both candidates’ websites appeared in the first results of Google”.

It is worth mentioning that, the technology giant has been very emphatic that it in no way manipulates the search results trying to favor any of the candidates for the American presidency.

Although Google never reveals how its search engine program works, it is known that there are various factors that influence the results, such as the topic’s relevance and popularity.