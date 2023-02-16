Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Donald Trump has to answer in New York for alleged rape. (Archive image) © LOGAN CYRUS/AFP

Donald Trump’s lawyers fail in an attempt to prevent a rape charge in the last few meters.

New York – It was a last-ditch attempt to keep her client from a trial in New York. Donald Trump’s Legal advisors have signaled at literally the last second the ex-president’s willingness to provide a DNA sample to match samples from a dress Jean E. Carroll wore decades earlier. The columnist accuses Trump of using her in the Raped in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s to have.

But Lewis Kaplan, the judge responsible, did not play along. Donald Trump “didn’t put forward any convincing reason” to reopen the evidence, which had actually already been closed. It was his “own failure” to “act in a timely manner,” the district judge said, according to a report by the US news portal Daily Beast. First reported about it in Germany Fr.de from IPPEN.Media.

Donald Trump is trying to avoid rape charges

Donald Trump had refused to cooperate with investigators in the case for three years. The former president of the USA always refused. His sudden change of heart, shortly after the hearing of evidence ended, is therefore likely to be nothing more than a legal ploy to delay the rape trial.

The current offer from Donald Trump’s lawyers is also loud Daily Beast with a catch. Trump said he would only provide the DNA sample if his legal advisors were given access to a lab report that Jean E. Carroll had commissioned. “Mr. Trump has no claim [auf den Bericht]. The time for the hearing of evidence is over in both cases, and Mr. Trump has never asked for it before,” the judge said in no uncertain terms. “There is no justification for such a deal.”

Donald Trump accused of rape – political career in danger

Donald Trump is now threatened with a partly public trial in New York in April of this year, reminiscent of the investigations against Bill Cosby Daily Beast writes. The US actor was sentenced to several years in prison for sexual abuse in 2018. Although that was Cosby’s verdict later overturned due to procedural errors, but the former sitcom actor had to pay several million to his victims. His career as a nice TV uncle was also over.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Something similar now threatens the former real estate agent and later head of state. For Donald Trump, the trial in New York is far from the only legal annoyance. But instead of tax evasion, embezzlement or accounting fraud, Jean E. Carroll’s indictment involves a violent crime. Should Trump be convicted as a sex offender, his political ambitions are likely to be jeopardized far more than previous trials. (Daniel Dillmann)