donald trump He faces 37 charges, including “withholding of national security information” and “obstruction of justice” in the White House documents, according to the indictment made public Friday.

The former Republican president, who took boxes of dossiers with him when he left Washington, is also charged with false testimony and having agreed with his assistant Walt Nauta to hide documents requested by the federal police.

The 37 charges against the former president are:

– 31 counts of deliberate withholding national defense information

– 1 count of conspiracy to obstruct justice

– 1 retention fee for a document or record

– 1 count of corruptly concealing a document or record

– 1 count of concealing a document in a federal investigation

– 1 scheme charge to hide

– 1 count of false statements and representations

In the first bullet of the indictment, which runs to some 49 pages, prosecutors note that as President of the United States, Donald Trump had access to “the most sensitive classified documents and national security information”, including information from the intelligence community and the Department of Defense.

The second point states: “Over the course of his presidency, Trump collected newspapers, press clippings, letters, notes, cards, photographs, official documents, and other materials in cardboard boxes that he kept at the White House.” Trump stored in his boxes, he adds, “there were hundreds of classified documents.”

The third point of the accusation points to Trump to store “information about the defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries”. The documents, it continues, also included “United States nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to a military attack” and “plans for possible retaliation” in response to a foreign attack.

Trump had announced on Thursday night that he was indicted in the federal investigation for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, which is a new judicial setback that threatens his intention to get a second term in 2024.

According to what he said, he was summoned to appear before a federal court in Miami on Tuesday around 3 pm However, it was not entirely clear whether he plans to make an appearance or what the procedure would be like.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME