Donald Trump: the start date of the trial against him for secret documents is defined

Prosecutors had asked that it begin in December and the defense after the 2024 elections.
and get the latest news on your device. Judge Aileen Cannon set the Trial of former President Donald Trump begins over classified documents found at his Florida home
by May 20, 2024, according to a court document published this Friday.
Previously, on May 14, a hearing will be held to discuss the schedule of the jury trial in which Trump and his assistant Waltine Nauta will be in the dock.
Prosecutors had asked for the trial to start in December, while Trump’s defense lawyers had asked for it to be held after the November 2024 presidential election.
Trump, 77, is the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination and the trial will take place at the height of the primary campaign to select the party’s champion for the elections.
(Developing).
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With EFE and AFP
