Friday, July 21, 2023
Donald Trump: the start date of the trial against him for secret documents is defined

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2023
in World
0
Donald Trump: the start date of the trial against him for secret documents is defined

Trump denounces abuse of power in indictment over confidential documentsFormer President Donald Trump and favorite to be the Republican candidate for the White House in 2024, on Tuesday called his indictment in a Miami federal court for the way he handled secret government documents an “evil and egregious abuse of power.”

Prosecutors had asked that it begin in December and the defense after the 2024 elections.

Judge Aileen Cannon set the Trial of former President Donald Trump begins over classified documents found at his Florida home

by May 20, 2024, according to a court document published this Friday.

(Keep reading: Trump on the verge of a third federal indictment: the charges that would impeach him)

Previously, on May 14, a hearing will be held to discuss the schedule of the jury trial in which Trump and his assistant Waltine Nauta will be in the dock.

(You can read: Donald Trump claims to be the target of a judicial investigation for assault on the Capitol)

Prosecutors had asked for the trial to start in December, while Trump’s defense lawyers had asked for it to be held after the November 2024 presidential election.

Trump, 77, is the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination and the trial will take place at the height of the primary campaign to select the party’s champion for the elections.

See also  Colombia national team: date and time of the last qualifying matches

(Developing).
INTERNATIONAL WRITING

July 21, 2023, 09:47 AM

