A judicial decision and a policy narrowed the fence around the former president this Friday donald trump (2017-2021) and his allies for his role in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The legislative committee investigating the attack on Congress summoned Trump to testify and asked him to present documents, shortly after a federal judge convicted the former president’s adviser Steve Bannon to four months in prison for refusing to collaborate with that panel of the Lower House.

The committee, which has been highly criticized by the majority of Republican legislators considering that it is a political persecution against the former president, gave

Trump until next November 4 to submit documentsand you will have to declare “on or about the 14th” of that month.

The panel released this Friday the content of the letter that its president, the Democrat bennie thompsonand his vice president, the Republican liz cheneyone of two conservatives on the panel, sent Trump today highlighting his “central role” in the “orchestrated and intentional” effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

‘Overwhelming evidence’ against Trump

In addition, they highlight the role he played in “blocking” the transfer of power during the events of January 6, even going so far as to suggest that then Vice President Mike Pence could interrupt her.

To carry out these investigations, Thompson and Cheney indicate in the letter that the committee has collected “overwhelming evidence”, some of it from “dozens” of people who worked or were appointed by Trump.

On January 6, 2021, some 10,000 people, most of them Trump supporters, demonstrated in front of the Capitol and about 800 stormed the building while Biden’s electoral victory was ratified.

There were five deaths and some 140 officers injured. It is still unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond, after the former president sent a letter to the committee last week, a day after he voted to subpoena him lashing out at the investigation.

For now, Some of his collaborators are not doing very well in court for refusing to collaborate with the committee, the last being the far-right Bannon.

Donald Trump and Steve Bannon.

Four months and $6,500

In addition to sentencing him to four months behind bars, Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, DC, accepted the US prosecutor’s request that Bannon pay a fine, although he reduced the sum to $6,500, compared to the $200,000 requested by the Department of Justice.

The prosecution requested, in fact, six months in prison for the far-right in addition to the fine, while Bannon’s defense requested that his client serve the sentence under house arrest.

Judge Nichols advised defense attorneys before making his decision that Bannon should spend at least a month behind bars.

Last July, Bannon was found guilty by a jury of refusing to appear before the legislative committee. that analyzes the assault on the Capitol and to provide them with some documents.

‘The Biden Regime’

After hearing the sentence, Steve Bannon himself told reporters as he left the court that “he respects the judge’s decision”, while assuring that he is one of the members of the Trump government who has appeared the most before committees, so that it is “lie” that is created above the law.

The former adviser also assured that he is going to appeal the decision and that “On November 8 the illegitimate regime” of US President Joe Biden will be judgedin reference to the mid-term elections, which will be held on that date and for which many media predict losses for the Democratic Party.

Nichols said moments before announcing the ruling that the sentence will be suspended if Bannon’s team files an appeal.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021.

Beleaguered in the courts

Lawsuits are piling up against Trump’s allies and against the former president himself, besieged in court for the alleged theft of classified documents and various fraud cases being investigated in New York.

This same Friday, the newspaper Washington Post published an exclusive in which they assure that some of the classified documents that the former president would have taken with him when leaving the White House, and which were recovered by authorities at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, contain highly sensitive intelligence material on China and Iran.

In September, New York prosecutors sued Trump and his three oldest children and their company, the Trump Organization, for fraudulently obtaining loans, insurance benefits and paying lower taxes.

New York prosecutor Letitia James said Trump committed “tax fraud” between 2011 and 2021 and that the state is seeking $250 million in compensation, a ban on the Trumps’ businesses and a restriction on their purchase of commercial real estate in the next lustrum.

EFE

