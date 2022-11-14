Donald Trump: the harsh accusation launched by Mike Pence

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Former US Vice President Mike Pence (d) and former President Donald Trump (i).
Former US Vice President Mike Pence (d) and former President Donald Trump (i).
The former vice president said that Trump was “reckless” in his words on January 6, 2021.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 14, 2022, 02:43 PM
Former US President donald trump He was “reckless” in his words and actions on January 6, 2021, the day of the assault on the Capitol, said his former vice president, Mike Pence, who accuses him of having “endangered” him and his family with his actions, according to the fragment of an interview
(Also: Xi and Biden: keys to the first face-to-face of the presidents of China and the US)
“The president’s words that day at the rally (before the assault) put me, my family and everyone in the Capitol in danger,” Pence told the US channel. ABCreferring to the speech that Trump gave before his supporters attacked the headquarters of Congress.
(You can read: United States: what does the victory of the Democrats in the Senate imply?)
Pence, who was on Capitol Hill overseeing the certification of the 2020 election results, had to hide from the assailants, like many Republican and Democratic congressmen.
The president’s words that day at the rally (before the assault) put me, my family, and everyone on Capitol Hill in danger.
Trump refused to ask his supporters to leave the building on January 6 and even He claimed in a tweet that his vice president “has not had the courage to do what he should have done.” to keep him in office by blocking certification.
(Also: United States: the winners and losers of the legislative elections)
“I was angry,” Pence said, when asked about that tweet. “The president’s words were reckless,” he added.
It is believed that Pence will be a candidate for the next presidential election. On Tuesday, the day Trump is preparing to announce his candidacy for 2024, Pence will publish his memoirs, in which he recounts, among other things, the pressure he suffered to annul the results of the 2020 presidential election.
(Also read: United States: a candidate who died last month won in Pennsylvania)
AFP
November 14, 2022, 02:43 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Donald #Trump #harsh #accusation #launched #Mike #Pence
Leave a Reply