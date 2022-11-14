Donald Trump: the harsh accusation launched by Mike Pence

Former US President donald trump He was “reckless” in his words and actions on January 6, 2021, the day of the assault on the Capitol, said his former vice president, Mike Pence, who accuses him of having “endangered” him and his family with his actions, according to the fragment of an interview

“The president’s words that day at the rally (before the assault) put me, my family and everyone in the Capitol in danger,” Pence told the US channel. ABCreferring to the speech that Trump gave before his supporters attacked the headquarters of Congress.

Pence, who was on Capitol Hill overseeing the certification of the 2020 election results, had to hide from the assailants, like many Republican and Democratic congressmen.

Trump refused to ask his supporters to leave the building on January 6 and even He claimed in a tweet that his vice president “has not had the courage to do what he should have done.” to keep him in office by blocking certification.

“I was angry,” Pence said, when asked about that tweet. “The president’s words were reckless,” he added.

It is believed that Pence will be a candidate for the next presidential election. On Tuesday, the day Trump is preparing to announce his candidacy for 2024, Pence will publish his memoirs, in which he recounts, among other things, the pressure he suffered to annul the results of the 2020 presidential election.

