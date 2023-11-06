TRUMP VS. JUSTICE



This Monday, November 11, former President Donald Trump testified as a witness in the civil trial against his real estate empire, the Trump Organization, for alleged tax fraud. If the judge ultimately rules against him, the former president and his family could lose several properties and other economic assets in addition to being disqualified from doing business in the state of New York.

This Monday, former President of the United States, Donald Trump, slowly approached the stand and took off his jacket before hours of questions and statements ahead in the New York courtroom. The reason: his role as a defendant and witness in the civil trial for alleged tax fraud against the Trump Organization, during which he admitted to having made some “suggestions” about the value of the real estate empire’s assets.

“Is it true that you reviewed the financial statements?” was one of prosecutor Kevin Wallace’s first questions.

“The only thing I did was authorize and tell people to give what was necessary for the accountants to prepare the financial statements (…) I would look at them, I would see them and maybe on some occasions I would have some suggestions,” Trump responded on the court stand. from Manhattan.

Former United States President Donald Trump arrives from a break to attend the Trump Organization’s civil fraud trial, at the New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, United States, on 6 November 2023. © Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

The prosecution, led by Attorney General Letitia James, claims that their “suggestions” were inflated asset figures to obtain advantages with lenders and insurance. That is, to obtain better economic conditions from banks and insurers, in addition to giving a feeling of false wealth.

The Republican based his defense on the fact that the documents include a clause that warns that the data is subjective, an argument that he assured that “bankers and insurers” will support as witnesses in the trial. Trump also tried to minimize responsibility, arguing that recipients should make “their own calculations.”

The Prosecutor’s Office is demanding compensation of $250 million and also the disqualification of members of the Trump Corporation from conducting business in the state of New York. Something that, according to experts, would be a blow to the Trump family’s economy.

“At this moment, this case by the New York attorney general threatens the extinction and financial future of his eponymous company,” said Michael Cohen, Trump’s former trusted lawyer, to the AP news agency.

Tension between Donald Trump and the judge

“Kise, can you control your client? This is not a political rally. “This is a courtroom,” were the words of Judge Arthur Engeron to Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise.

And Trump used words like “crazy” or “unjustified” to refer to the civil case against him and try to delegitimize it. The right-wing politician avoided direct answers and took the opportunity to boast about his property and wealth.

He also accused Letitia James, an elected Democrat, of filing a lawsuit against him to promote her political career and attacked Engoron, whom he accused of poor judicial judgment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. © Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP

“You ruled against me, you said I was a fraud before you knew anything about me (…) The fraud is the court because it did not value the properties correctly,” Trump said and then boasted of having done “a good job” as president of the United States. USA

“You can attack me any way you want, but please answer the questions,” Engoron responded to his attacks.

Tensions between Engeron and Trump have been evident since last month, when the judge fined him $10,000 for “inflammatory” comments outside court, where he took full advantage of the large gathering of media to express his outrage and attempt to to campaign. A measure that has not seemed to intimidate Trump after his comments on November 11 in the middle of the trial.

Judge Arthur F. Engoron attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, at the New York State Supreme Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, USA, on November 6, 2023 . © Brendan McDermid / Reuters

In September, the judge already summarily declared Trump, his adult children and ten of his companies responsible for fraud. However, the process is civil in nature and could only result in economic penalties, such as the seizure of some of his property or other assets.

The trial includes six charges against the Trump Organization, such as document falsification or asset inflation, and will last until December, when the official verdict will be known.

Meanwhile, Trump remains the favorite to win the Republican Party’s presidential candidacy for the 2024 elections, in which he could be re-elected as president.

With AP, EFE, Reuters and local media