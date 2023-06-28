Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Donald Trump with daughter Ivanka, about whom the later US President is said to have made sexist comments several times. © imago stock&people

US President Donald Trump is said to have made several salacious comments about his daughter Ivanka. That’s in a new tell-all book by a former employee.

Washington DC – Once again it is reports from a former employee that donald trump cause distress. This time it’s Miles Taylor, a government official who worked for US Homeland Security under both Trump and George W. Bush. Jenen Taylor is said to be the former President of the USA about his own daughter Ivanka Trumphave reported.

This, in turn, writes the former Trump employee in an as yet unpublished book entitled: “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump” – in German: “A warning to save democracy from the next Trump”. Excerpts from the book are available from the US news portal Newsweek before.

Donald Trump is said to have spoken about sex with his daughter

In his book, Taylor is said to describe how Trump repeatedly made sexist comments about women on his staff. But apparently the 77-year-old father of five didn’t stop at employees. According to the government official, Trump is said to have spoken repeatedly about his eldest daughter Ivanka. The former president “did talk about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, butt and what it would be like to have sex with her – remarks that prompted John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka is his daughter.” Kelly was Trump’s White House chief of staff from 2017 to 2019. He, too, has long since become a harsh critic of his former boss. Kelly later reported the story to Taylor – “visibly disgusted” by the then President.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has not yet commented on the allegations in Taylor’s new book. The favorite for the candidacy of the republican with the current case being brought against him by the Department of Justice. Trump is accused there of numerous Secret documents taken from the White House after leaving office to have.

It is to be expected that he will deny this. But it wouldn’t be the first time Trump has made lewd comments about his own daughter. In 2006, when Trump was still a real estate agent, reality TV star and failed casino operator, he spoke on the US talk show the view about his relationship with Ivanka: “If she wasn’t my daughter, I would go out with her.” In 2015 he put in an interview with the Rolling Stone Magazine after, calling Ivanka “a real beauty,” adding, “If I wasn’t married and, you know, her father…”

Ivanka Trump believes Donald has “respect for women.”

Ivanka Trump, on the other hand, was once confronted with her father’s image of women. The reason for this was Donald Trump’s so-called “Access Hollywood Tape”, on which he boasted that he was able to grab women’s privates without being asked because of his celebrity status. Ivanka, however, was in an interview with the US news channel NBC sure that her father had a lot of “respect for women”. Ivanka didn’t mention that even her own mother, Ivana Trump, had accused her then-husband of rape. Trump’s first wife withdrew the allegation after an out-of-court settlement.

Trump Dynasty: The Former First Family and Their Members View photo gallery

But the revelations from Miles Taylor’s White House paint a different picture of Donald Trump. In addition to Ivanka, Donald Trump is said to have made disparaging remarks about other women on his team:

Three other women are said to have fallen victim to Donald Trump’s sexism

Kirstjen Nielsen: Trump is said to have repeatedly called the former Secretary of Homeland Security “cute” and criticized her outfits and makeup. Nielsen tried to ignore the comments.

Kellyanne Conway: His adviser at the time is said to have called the US President a “misogynous bully” after he insulted several women leaders in the government. Conway himself denies ever having said anything like that about Trump.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Under Trump, the current governor of the US state of Arkansas was press secretary in the White House. The president is said to have made disparaging remarks about the weight of his employees.

Allegations of sexism or even abusive attacks against Donald Trump are not only from his time in the White House. Columnist Jean E. Carroll recently won a lawsuit against Trump. She accuses the then real estate agent of raping her in a New York department store in the 1980s. Trump has been fined millions for defamation and abuse. According to research by Business Insider At least 25 women have accused Trump of sexual abuse since the 1970s. (Daniel Dillman)