Donald Trump Reveals How He Was Wounded During Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania

Former US President Donald Trump posted a story on his social network TRUTH Social about an assassination attempt he experienced in Pennsylvania. His words on Sunday, July 14, are quoted by RIA News.

Trump said he had lost a lot of blood as a result of the wound. He knew something was wrong when he felt a tear in his skin, along with a whooshing sound and a gunshot. “It’s just unbelievable that something like this could happen in our country. At this point, the shooter, who is now dead, is unknown,” the politician added.

An assassination attempt on Donald Trump occurred during his meeting with voters in Pennsylvania. After the shot, the politician’s ear was bloodied. The broadcast footage shows the former American leader interrupting his speech and grabbing his ear, after which he fell to the floor. Trump was covered by Secret Service agents and then urgently evacuated.

It was later revealed that the shooter had opened fire from the roof of a manufacturing plant about 100 yards from the stage where Trump was speaking. He was killed by a Secret Service sniper, and an AR-15 rifle was found near his body.