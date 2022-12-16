The former president of the United States, and self-proclaimed candidate of the Republican party to seek the candidacy for 2024, donald trumphe is looking to promote himself in every way possible and now he did it with NFT, only, to make fun of him, one of the official accounts of The Boysparodied it in a very humorous way.

Come on, the popularity of donald trump It is high, but it also has a good number of detractors, who do not stop taking advantage of social networking platforms to sing a shot at the former president of the American Union and, precisely, the account of the heroes of The Boys did their thing talking about some Homelander NFTsalso known as Avenger.

Huge announcement: Official Homelander digital collectible cards have arrived! Celebrate our greatest hero’s life and crimefighting career by owning an authentic and non-fungible JPEG of him. Buy now for 777 VoughtCoin while you still can! pic.twitter.com/YF99oD5Ejr —Vought International (@VoughtIntl) December 15, 2022

The curious thing is that this Vought International account used the same words as the former president to promote his own NFTs, which are fake, although if they were real, perhaps the one who will buy them without fail will not be missing.

Now, the NFTs of the potential Republican candidate are not that expensive, they are priced at $99 and are, in a way, collectible. We doubt they will go up in price or something.

Source: CollectTrumpCards.com

Are NFTs business? Will Donald Trump get richer?

We already told you before what are NFTs about and we even wrote about it on several occasions, mostly to expose that perhaps they are not the business they should be or that they fail. That may make many not want to enter it, but there are plenty of reasons not to.

Perhaps it is a matter of time before Non-Fungible Tokens are profitable for sellers and not a product that is reproduced over and over again online in an improper way or without the guarantees of exposing that it is an original and unique article.

Will Donald Trump get rich and improve his image? Maybe he will gain more support for his cause. What do you think of this parody? Do you think it serves to promote The Boys more?