Six weeks before the US presidential election, the New York Times just made explosive revelations about Donal Trump. The American media has drawn an investigation into the tax situation of the current President of the United States. He would have paid no income tax for ten years. New York Times dissected twenty years of statements by Donald Trump and would have discovered impressive figures.

“Donald Trump paid $ 750 in federal taxes in the year he was elected and $ 750 in his first year in the White House”, We read in the newspaper. Donald Trump has refuted these allegations. “This is fake news, totally false information“, at he commented. Unlike his predecessors in the White House since the 1970s, Donald Trump has always refused to make his tax returns public.