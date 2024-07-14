Trump thanks US Secret Service for quick response to shooting

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He thanked the US Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response.

“I was shot with a bullet that went through the upper part of my right ear. I immediately realized that something was wrong, I heard a whistle, shots and immediately felt the bullet tearing the skin. There was severe bleeding, and then I realized what was happening,” the politician said.

Trump’s spokesman and aide Steven Chun said he was feeling well and was undergoing a medical checkup at a hospital.

Biden has so far refused to consider the shooting of Trump an assassination attempt on him

US President Joe Biden said he had been briefed on the incident.

I’m glad to hear that he [Трамп] is safe and well. I pray for him, his family and everyone who was at the rally. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The current head of the White House also expressed gratitude to the United States Secret Service for its work.

Biden said he does not yet have all the facts to call the rally shooting an assassination attempt on Trump. He also said he plans to talk to the politician.

There is no place for this kind of violence in America. We must come together as one nation and condemn it. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

World leaders condemn assassination attempt on Trump

Argentine President Javier Miley called the shooting at a rally in the United States an attack on democracy and those who defend the free world.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also condemned the shooting during the speech of the former head of the United States.

Violence is irrational and inhumane Javier Miley President of Argentina

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, said he was shocked and praying for Trump’s safety.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called the incident “an unacceptable act of violence.”

Shocked by the news of the attack on President Trump, which I strongly condemn. Once again we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives Josep Borrell Head of European diplomacy

US Representative Marjorie Taylor-Green, a Republican, also responded to the incident, saying “there will be no mercy for the enemy.”

Independent US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. has called on Americans to unite after the assassination attempt on Trump and to pray for his family.

Related materials:

Vice President Kamala Harris said the assassination attempt on the US presidential candidate should not lead to more violence.

There is no place for such violence in our country. We must condemn this disgusting act and ensure that it does not lead to more violence. Kamala Harris Vice President

Elon Musk Compares Trump to Roosevelt

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has said he fully supports Donald Trump. He also said he hopes for the politician’s quick recovery.

The billionaire noted that the United States has not seen a candidate for the post of head of state “cooler” than Trump since the time of the country’s 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt.

The last time America had such a cool candidate [на пост президента]it was Theodore Roosevelt Elon Musk American entrepreneur

Musk also said there have been two assassination attempts on him in the past eight months. He said the shooters were arrested with guns about 20 minutes away from Tesla’s Texas headquarters.