In a telephone interview, Donald Trump comments on current issues in the USA. He attacks the Corona expert Fauci, praises his work and surprises with a request to his followers.

New York – Donald Trump left the White House almost two months ago. Although it was initially quiet about the former president, the 74-year-old recently pushed back into the public eye. His appearance at the annual Conference of Conservative Politicians and Activists (CPAC) in early March marked his first major speech after being voted out of office. Now the ex-president speaks out in a telephone interview with the TV broadcaster Fox-News. He rumbles against his successor Joe Biden, attacks the corona expert Anthony Fauci and calls on his supporters to have a corona vaccination.

Donald Trump: Corona vaccinations are “safe”, “great”, “unbelievable”

Before Donald Trump spoke about the current corona situation in the USA, he praised himself for his work as president. In particular, the production of the vaccine had progressed extremely quickly under his government, while chief immunologist Anthony Fauci had made “nothing but mistakes”. The dispute with the renowned scientist was already evident during his presidency. In his opinion, President Joe Biden also made mistakes, and the high rate of vaccination in the USA is due to him, Trump claims.

When asked about the current corona situation in the USA, Trump reiterated the importance of vaccination in combating pandemics. The administration of the vaccine is the “key” against the virus. The vaccinations are “safe”, “great” and “incredibly” effective, explains the ex-president. Conclusion: “I recommend the vaccination,” assures Trump. At the same time, the ex-president did not deny having been vaccinated against the virus last January. “The vaccinations save the country and, to be honest, they save the world,” said Trump.

Corona in the USA: Republicans are more critical of vaccinations than Democrats

But Donald Trump also expressed understanding for people who do not want to be vaccinated. “We have our freedoms and we have to adhere to them. But it is a great, safe vaccination, ”said Trump. He recommends the vaccination even if not everyone wants it. “A lot of them chose me to be honest,” noted the ex-president.

How CNN reports, vaccination readiness differs widely between Democrats and Republicans. 92 percent of the democratic party supporters have either already received the vaccine or assured that they want to be vaccinated. For the Republicans, the figure is only 50 percent. Experts now hope that Trump’s statements will reduce vaccination skepticism among his supporters.

According to the CDC health authority, more than 72 million people have had at least one vaccination dose, and around 39 million are considered fully vaccinated. The vaccines from Pfizer / Biontech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved. (dpa / jjf)