At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, supporters of Donald Trump They made an unusual show of support: They arrived with bandaged ears and red caps in solidarity with the former US president, victim of an assassination attempt on July 13.

Attendees, wearing ‘MAGA’ (‘Make America Great Again’) T-shirts, proclaimed that “God has chosen him and that’s why we have to pray for him.”

Donald Trump’s figure stands out even more at this conventionwhere she announced that James David Vance will be her vice presidential candidate. Her supporters see him as a strong leader, fighter and survivor, especially after the attack. “What they’ve done to him is too much, but he’s a man who keeps going,” said one supporter.

Trump supporters also expressed concerns about the economy, the cost of living, inflation and migration, seeing Donald Trump as the solution to these problems. “We should reduce public spending on conflicts like Ukraine,” said one of the attendees.

Trump was shot in the ear / Photo: EFE

Former President Donald Trump’s bandaged ear has become a symbol for his supporterswho imitate him out of patriotism and solidarity.

However, reactions on social media have been varied, from criticism of fanaticism to comments that see it as a spectacle.

“Fanaticism at its best”“There are sheepish people all over the world, dominated by politics and dogmas,” “Pure show,” “It seems more like mockery than solidarity.” These were the comments from Mexican social media users.

