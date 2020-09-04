The US president criticizes the postal voting system used in North Carolina, fearing fraud.

For several months, he has been sowing confusion on the conduct of the upcoming election. US President Donald Trump took a new step on Wednesday, September 2, by suggesting his supporters to vote twice.

“Let them send their vote [par correspondance] and let them vote in person “, he launched, asked about the system in place in North Carolina, one of the key states of the November 3 election. “If their system is as good as they say it is, then they won’t be able to vote [deux fois]”, he continued, in a provocative tone.

In a long tweet series Thursday, he tried to rectify the shooting a little, while continuing to maintain the confusion. The tenant of the White House regularly expresses doubts about the validity of the upcoming ballot and insists – without any concrete evidence to support it – that the increased use of postal voting due to the Covid-19 epidemic could lead to massive fraud.

“It is illegal to vote twice in an election”, recalled Karen Brinson Bell, director of the North Carolina Election Office. Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders strongly denounced the presidential remarks. “For years Donald Trump has lied about ‘electoral fraud’. Today he calls on the people of North Carolina to commit a crime by voting twice,” he rebelled. “This president does not believe in democracy. He is an authoritarian who must be defeated”, Bernie Sanders added.