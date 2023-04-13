Former United States President Donald Trump sued his former lawyer in Miami Michael Coheninvolved in the case of payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, for causing “great damage to his reputation” and demanded 500 million dollars as compensation, national media reported.

Trump’s legal team filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. for Cohen’s “multiple breaches” in the attorney-client relationship and illicit enrichment, among other accusations.

The lawsuit is not yet in the US electronic court record, but according to the media that had access to the text, Trump alleges Cohen violated his attorney-client relationship by “spreading falsehoods” about him “with bad intentions and totally selfish ends” and also had “other misconduct” and breached the contractual terms of a confidentiality agreement.

“Such continuing and escalating misconduct has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left no alternative but to seek legal relief through this action,” the text of the lawsuit states.

Trump “has suffered great reputational damage as a direct result of the violations,” he stresses.

Cohen, a confidant of Trump until 2018, is a key witness in the judicial process opened cAgainst the former president in New York for allegedly illegal payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016 to make sure she didn’t talk publicly about a relationship she says they had a decade earlier.

The events occurred in the middle of the 2016 election campaign, in which Trump, the Republican candidate, was the winner. The former president pleaded not guilty to the 34 crimes of falsifying business records that prosecutor Alvin Bragg charged him with two weeks ago.

A source close to Trump’s legal team told Fox News that the lawsuit against Michael Cohen “has nothing to do with the Manhattan district attorney’s lawless and factless case and is an entirely separate matter.”

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to arranging those secret payments, among other federal charges, Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, but maintains Trump directed themand was sentenced to three years in prison.

EFE