How is Donald Trump after the end of his presidency? On a visit to New York, the now 75-year-old didn’t give a good picture.

New York City – Since the handover to Joe Biden, it has become quieter about Donald Trump. After an appearance in Greenville, South Carolina, during which there had been speculation about the clothes of the ex-president, he has now been spotted in New York. Again, it was his appearance that caused a stir.

Like the tabloid Daily Mail reported, Trump was visiting New York City on Sunday (June 13) for a short visit. He was spotted entering Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, where he had lived on the 58th floor before his presidency. The former US President currently lives in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he made a name for himself with some bizarre appearances.

Donald Trump suddenly appears in New York – ex-president looks “exhausted”

Trump, who celebrated his 75th birthday a day later on June 14, did not give a good picture during his visit to New York City, according to the newspaper. The former US president looked “exhausted”, “gaunt” and “pale”, it is said.

USA: Donald Trump is not at his best in New York

Exclusive photos of the Daily Mail show a Donald Trump, who appeared in the usual dark blue suit – the blonde-dyed hair characteristically gelled back. In fact, the now 75-year-old looks a bit tired on the recordings. The long, red tie that was part of his outfit in Trump’s heyday was left off by the ex-president during his visit to New York. With an open shirt, his style of clothing looks too casual for his circumstances. The Daily Mail further speculates that Trump has become much thinner. Do you have to worry about the former president? The paper suggests this.

However, the tabloid has no explanation for the slightly unhealthy appearance of Trump. Maybe the former US president was exhausted from the journey – or just had a bad day. Current investigations against the “Trump Organization” could also have clouded the mood of the Republican recently. (nema)