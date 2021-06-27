OfKatharina Haase shut down

Donald Trump is making his political comeback in Wellington (Ohio). He kept a low profile about a 2024 candidacy. Instead, he also spoke about Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Donald Trum has reappeared five months after his tenure as US President ended.

Under the motto “Save America” he spoke to around 20,000 fans in Wellington (Ohio).

Trump continued to describe his defeat in the US election last November as electoral fraud.

Wellington – For five months there was hardly anything to be heard from ex-US President Donald Trump. After evacuating the White House in Washington for his Democratic successor Joe Biden in January 2021, without ever publicly acknowledging his defeat, things had calmed down around the 75-year-old. But now Trump is back – and is pouring oil into several fires.

On Saturday evening (local time), the Republican Trump appeared in Wellington, Ohio, for his first major rally since he left office. Under the motto “Save America” ​​(in German: “Save America” ​​or “Save America”) he spoke to around 20,000 cheering supporters, as the police announced. In many places you could read inscriptions like “Trump 2024” or “Make America great again”. Some of the Trump supporters apparently still hope that the 75-year-old will campaign again for the Republicans in 2024.

Trump left his political future plans open on Saturday and did not comment specifically on his goals in the 90 minutes of his speech. Still, he left the new democratic government badly bad. Successor Joe Biden would “destroy the nation before our eyes”. Trump promised to defeat the “radical Democrats” in the 2022 congressional elections and recapture the White House in 2024. The Biden government, on the other hand, is a “total catastrophe”.

Trump also spoke about Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) during his speech. Although he likes Merkel, according to Trump, “she is tough and she is smart and she takes advantage of the USA”. The ex-president was referring to the agreement between Germany and Russia on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Trump, who has come under severe criticism from within the Republicans since his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, is now returning more and more to the limelight, standing behind his supporters and openly attacking his opponents. In Wellington, too, he spoke out in favor of his ex-advisor Max Miller in view of the congressional elections, who wants to challenge the deputy Anthony Gonzalez in Ohio. Gonzalez had voted for Trump’s impeachment after the storming of the Capitol – as one of ten Republican MPs.

Trump still has a large following in the US. After all, over 74 million US citizens had ticked their election for Trump in November 2020. His conspiracy theories about possible electoral fraud continue to resonate with his supporters when Trump speaks of the “fraud of the century” and the “crime of the century”. “Biden is in office for an illegitimate reason. We will get him out of there – and reinstate Trump, ”said Trump supporter Eric Walker to the afp.

The Wellington appearance was just the beginning of his return to the political stage for Trump. On Wednesday, the ex-president, who was known for his tough immigration policy, plans to travel to Texas to visit the Mexican border with Governor Greg Abbott. In a press release that Trump sent on Saturday evening, the 75-year-old thanked his loyal following: “Great crowd in Ohio, thank you very much!” kah / afp

