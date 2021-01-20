“Donald Trump arrived in Florida and he is now in his residence in Mar-a-Lago“, explains the journalist France Télévisions Anne-Claire Poignard. He therefore performed on Wednesday 20 January”his final trip as president“and is now starting her new life.”Supporters came to welcome him on the journey that took him from the airport to his residence“, also notes the journalist.

For the last day of his mandate, Donald Trump pardoned 73 people just before leaving the White House. Among them, his former advisor Steve Bannon. “He had been one of the architects of Donald’s victory Trump in 2016 before being pushed to the exit, adds Anne-Claire Poignard. He was accused of embezzling funds allegedly intended for the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico. “

The JT

The other subjects of the news