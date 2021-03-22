The former president of the United States Donald trump prepares to return to social media, one of the provocative characteristics that he used the most during his presidency, but this time he will with its own platform on the internet in response to the rejection of the giants Facebook, Google and Twitter.

Jason miller, one of the main former advisers of the former US president, announced it in a statement this Sunday to the Fox News network.

“I think we will see President Trump return to social media in about two or three monthsBut with his own platform, “Miller explained to Fox News’s #MediaBuzz show.

“And this is something that I think will be one of the hottest spots on social media,” he stressed, “as it will completely redefine the (political) game, and everyone will be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

The former adviser also assured that there are “many companies” that were interested in this project of the former Republican president. “This new platform is going to be great,” Miller said, attracting “tens of millions of people.”

While his new project materializes, Trump will continue to back the Republican party candidates to the different institutions.

Twitter terminated Donald Trump’s account following the January incidents on Capitol Hill. The former US president had 88 million followers. Photo: REUTERS.

The social network Twitter canceled Donald Trump’s account after the riots that occurred in the Capitol on January 6, which are still being investigated.

That platform had previously eliminated some of the messages from the then president in which he insisted that they had stolen his victory in the last presidential elections.

The former Republican president was also vetoed, temporarily or permanently, by other greats such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and even the streaming platform Twitch.

However, for Donald Trump, the idea of ​​a social network of his own may not be as simple as launching a new website.

Parler, backed by Trump donor Rebekah Mercer, allowed right-wing extremists to will continue to use the platform after the United States Capitol riots, but had trouble staying online after it was banned by Amazon, Google and Apple. Another case, like that of Stripe, stopped processing payments for the Trump campaign website in January.

Without the support of the largest cloud service providers and payment processors, creating a service that scales to tens of millions of users could be a difficult task for the questioned former president of the United States.

Miller, on the other hand, did not elaborate on the new platform of Trump, who since leaving the White House returned to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, where he maintains a relatively low profile there and from where he issued statements. occasional press.

With information from EFE.