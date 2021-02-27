Donald Trump and the Republican Party: a difficult relationship. Now the ex-president is pushing the internal dispute further.

Washington, DC – The internal Republican race: it has already started and is now picking up speed again. Because Donald Trump has published a statement and in it stood behind his former adviser: “Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job in the White House and who will be a fantastic congressman,” wrote Trump in a statement published on Friday . “He’s a marine veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true patriot,” it continues.

Miller would run as a congressional candidate in the 2022 election against the former Republican member of the state of Ohio in the House of Representatives, Anthony Gonzalez. And Donald Trump deliberately stirs up this party struggle. Officially, it says: “Current House MP Anthony Gonzalez should not represent the citizens of the 16th district because he does not represent their interests or their feelings.”

US Politics: Ex-President Donald Trump targets disloyal Republicans

Trump seems angry with him because Gonzalez was one of ten Republicans who voted for a so-called impeachment of Trump after storming the Capitol on January 6. Observers see the current statement by the AFP news agency as retaliation for Gonzalez’s voting behavior at the time. Trump is targeting Republicans whom he considers to be insufficiently loyal, the US broadcaster CNN also analyzes.

Miller published Trump’s approval on Twitter and wrote: “I will never back down and never betray my constituents.” In another post a few hours earlier he said: “I am running for Congress to stand up for the Northeast Ohioans. They voted overwhelmingly for the America First agenda. But her congressman betrayed her when he voted to indict President Trump. “

Donald Trump: Speech at Conservatives Conference on Sunday – Future plans an issue?

Despite his departure from the White House and the events surrounding the storming of the Capitol, Donald Trump continues to enjoy support in parts of the party. On Sunday, for example, Trump will give his first speech since leaving the White House at the CPAC Conservative Conference. In a sense, it is a home game for the 74-year-old: The Conservative Political Action Conference with thousands of participants is the largest annual gathering of conservative activists and politicians in the United States. A speech by Trump at the conference in 2011 is considered a milestone in his political career. Trump then gave a CPAC speech every year during his presidency.

It is still uncertain whether he will also talk about his personal future. But his words on the day of the inauguration of US President Joe Biden echo: “We will come back in some way.” Since then, there has been speculation about a new party, its own TV station, its own social network and another presidential candidacy . In concrete terms, Trump has not yet come across any of these ideas.

Donald Trump and the Republicans: Impeachment process exposed Trump’s importance in the party

The second impeachment process showed how fearful some senators seem to shy away from Trump. Because its influence, after winning over 74 million voters, should not be underestimated. A large majority of Republicans found him not guilty, some based on the impeachment procedure itself rather than Trump’s guilt. The influential Republican Mitch McConnell, for example, said in a speech that Trump could still be called to justice in court because Trump was “practically and morally” responsible for provoking the events.

In spite of this, Mitch McConnell has already taken the next U-turn: When asked whether he would support Donald Trump’s candidacy in the US election in 2024, he replied to the conservative US broadcaster Fox News: “Absolutely”. It is not unclear whether the EX President is actually planning this candidacy.

In any case, with the support of Max Miller, Trump is driving a development: A number of loyal followers are already reaching for offices. The power struggle within the Republican Party is far from over. (cibo / AFP)