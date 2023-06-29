Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

A sound recording weighs heavily on Donald Trump in the affair of secret government documents. Now everything should have been completely different.

Washington, DC – His relationship with the truth is generally considered to be somewhat ambiguous. At least home donald trump three times the negative award “Lie of the Year” of the project “PolitiFact” a. Loud Washington Post he made more than 30,000 misleading or false claims during his tenure as US President alone. But it is rare for him to openly admit a lie. But now the time has come.

The occasion is the affair about secret government documents, which brought Trump a lawsuit at the federal level. At the beginning of the week, a sound recording became public that weighed heavily on the former US President. In the first from the news station CNN According to the released recording, Trump can be heard speaking about a secret military document in 2021 and apparently showing it to others present.

Donald Trump addresses his fans at his golf club in Bedminster in June 2023. Two years earlier, he apparently boasted about secret government documents there. © Mary Altaffer/dpa

“These are the documents,” Trump said in the recording, adding, “This is classified information.” They were created and given to him by the military, Trump said of the documents. “As president, I could have released them. Now I can’t do it anymore.” It’s all a big secret. “Now we have a problem,” said a Trump employee, laughing. “Isn’t that interesting?” Trump responded. “That’s so cool.” The two-minute recording of the conversation ends when Trump orders a drink, a coke of course.

Donald Trump admits lies in document affair: “It’s all just showing off”

But all of this is said to have been an outright lie. In an interview with the US media semaphore and ABC News Trump said frankly that he lied when he spoke about “secret information” at the time. “It was just showing off, if you want to know the truth, it was showing off,” Trump said during the interview on board his plane.

He just held up random papers and just talked about it. But there were no secret documents among them. “I just held up a whole stack – my desk is full of papers. I have papers on 25 different things,” Trump said. When asked if the 2021 audio recording might prompt him to consider a court settlement, Trump seemed irritated. “Honestly, it’s a shame you’re even asking such a question,” Trump replied. “So let’s end it.”

Donald Trump changes strategy to document affair

So Trump has changed his defense strategy again. Because the day before he had on his online platform Truth Social Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith referred to as “mentally disturbed”. He had alleged that Smith, the Justice Department and the FBI illegally leaked the recording to the press and twisted the facts. At the same time, he loudly announced that the published conversation would exonerate him anyway.

In fact, moderator Steve Doocy surmised of FoxNewsthat Trump and his team could be behind the leaked footage. “If Trump thinks this will exonerate him, maybe someone on his side actually made the disclosure?” Anyway, Trump lied in any case. Either 2021 or now. When exactly will probably only show up in court. (cs)