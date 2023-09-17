Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Melania Trump’s ostentatious absence is causing speculation. Now Trump spoke proactively about the Melania mystery in an interview.

Washington – While the elected US President Donald Trump In preparation for his renewed candidacy for the Republican Party, the 77-year-old’s wife, Melania Trump, has been rare for a long time. In an interview, Trump spoke about his wife’s role in the public eye and the “secret” that surrounds her.

Like the US newspaper Newsweek from an interview between Trump and the former Fox News-Journalist Megyn Kelly quoted Trump as saying that his wife’s absence from the media spotlight was a strength: “She doesn’t have to be present out there. She is confident. “She has a lot of self-confidence,” Trump said in the hour-long interview on Kelly’s independent format “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Donald Trump on his wife Melania: “We love our First Lady”

According to Trump, the fact that she comes across as “mysterious” due to her rare media appearances is “part of her beauty.” He also compared his wife to Hollywood icon Greta Garbo, who almost never gave interviews. Melania Trump was also an exceptionally popular first lady: “I mean, I come to campaign appearances and they have pictures of Melania [und sagen], ‘We love our First Lady’. There were so many posters in the audience… We had the biggest election rallies ever,” quoted Newsweek.

Trump’s appearance and his words about Melania are certainly partly a reaction to speculation over the past few months, when sources from Trump circles kept coming back Crises in the relationship between Trump and the former model reported. That’s what he had Independent In August it was reported that Melania was having legal problems with Trump several ongoing criminal proceedings “I don’t want to have anything to do.”

Alleged crises between Trump and his wife Melania: criminal proceedings and trouble surrounding Barron

In addition, according to a report by… Berlin morning post Most recently there was also a dispute over the couple’s son, the 17-year-old Barron Trump have given. At the beginning of September, confidants of the former First Lady told the US media that Melania Trump had resisted the use of her son’s photos on Trump’s social media channels.

Melania Trump last appeared in public in a rare appearance after the announcement of her husband’s renewed presidential candidacy, in which she pledged her support to Trump and assured his fans: “We look forward to restoring hope for the future and to America with love and Strength to lead.” (saka)