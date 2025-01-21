The new president of the United States, Donald Trump, has promised a battery of measures in recent days that he would comply with once he is sworn into office. It didn’t take the tycoon even 24 hours to start signing executive ordersand the most important of them has been the exit from the Paris agreements due to climate change.

In front of tens of thousands of his followers, Trump commemorated his inauguration with a populist and colloquial speech, very characteristic of his staging. There in front of his family, his team and even relatives of Israeli hostages, he has begun to sign executive orders, at a desk in the middle of the stage. Of the dozens of promises he has made in recent days, he has decided that the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement due to climate change It would be one of the first to be fulfilled.

This would be the second time that Trump has withdrawn his country from among the signatory states as he already announced in 2017 – although that decision did not come into force until early November 2020 – in line with his objective of putting an end to the “policies of climate extremism” of his predecessor, the now former president Joe Biden. The announcement must be formally presented to the United Nations and, if produced, would come into effect after one year.

Among the documents signed live by the president there is also a letter addressed to the United Nations explaining the reason for his country's departure from the historic 2015 agreement, which seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change.









Cuba and terrorism

Among the measures taken as soon as he took office, the revocation of the order of January 14 with which former President Joe Biden removed Cuba from the US list of states promoting terrorism and softened the embargo also stands out. Biden had also suspended the ability of US citizens to sue in US courts for the expropriation of their properties in Cuba and lifted some financial sanctions. The inclusion of Cuba on the list in January 2021 was one of the last decisions Trump made before leaving power in his first term (2017-2021).

On the other hand, it has signed the national emergency on the country’s southern border and has included Latin American cartels on the list of terrorist organizations.

As he has been warning in recent speeches, Trump has decided to take action against several measures implemented by Joe Biden’s administration, of which he has already targeted nearly 80, as he stated in the speech. “I will implement an immediate freeze on regulation, which will prevent Biden’s bureaucrats from continuing to regulate,” he said while signing several orders directed toward federal administration personnel.

End to teleworking for officials

One to avoid hiring public officials – to ensure that “we only hire competent and faithful personnel to the American people” – and another that confirms that officials are obliged to return to work daily in Government offices, that is, that they no longer have the possibility of teleworking.

Nor has he forgotten to eliminate the objective that Biden imposed of ensuring that half of the new cars sold in 2030 will be electric.