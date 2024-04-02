Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Donald Trump, then US President, works in the presidential suite at Walter Reed Military Hospital in 2020. The Republican was admitted because of low oxygen saturation (archive photo October 2020). © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Two old men are competing against each other in the US election campaign. Trump likes to question the mental fitness of his competitor Biden. But there are also doubts about the Republican's mental state.

Washington – Former US President Donald Trump likes to poke fun at the physical and mental fitness of people during the election campaign Joe Biden: At 81, the incumbent president is too old and has mental problems, Trump repeatedly argues in front of the US election 2024. The Republican himself is only four years younger and also mixes up names in public appearances.

Although remote diagnoses are not respected in medicine, top psychologist Harry Segal tries to analyze Donald Trump's health and comes to the conclusion: The Republican is showing “signs of early dementia.”

Donald Trump sick? Psychologist sees “cognitive decline” in Republican – “signs of dementia”

Donald Trump's mental abilities appear to be stagnating “in a very dangerous way,” analyzed Cornell University psychology professor Harry Segal on Monday on the US program David Pakman Show. “I view this cognitive decline as a further threat to an already volatile, mentally challenged individual who should not be anywhere near the White House,” Segal continued. The psychologist literally spoke of “mentally challenged,” which, depending on the context, can also be translated as “mentally disabled.”

Examples of Trump's mental deterioration occur “sporadicly,” according to Segal, and typically manifested themselves during late-night appearances. “This is something that has been observed in many people in the early stages of dementia,” said the psychologist. This is called “sundowning”. The expert also claims to have noticed that the complexity of Trump's language has changed. Even the Republican’s “house station,” Fox News, had last critical of the ex-president's mental fitness. There is apparently a genetic predisposition: Trump's father was seriously ill with Alzheimer's in old age.

Donald Trump sick? Experts warn about Trump’s mental state – “Severe emotional instability”

Remote diagnoses violate ethical standards and also pose other problems: Anyone who cannot examine the person has to rely on publicly available information, but this can be inaccurate and incomplete. However, comprehensive tests and examinations are required to reach a diagnosis. In addition, remote diagnoses can also be misused politically.

Trump's erratic political style during his presidency caused many psychologists to abandon their reservations. For example, over 30 renowned experts warned in a joint meeting column in the New York Times 2017 before Donald Trump. “We believe that the severe emotional instability present in […] Trump's speeches and actions show that he is incapable of safely exercising the office of president.” Even the well-known Philip Zimbardo, formerly of Stanford University, was left to remotely diagnose narcissism.

Donald Trump's health: Ex-president underwent dementia test during his term in office

Trump wanted to demonstrate his mental abilities during his term in office with a test for early detection of suspected dementia. However, the success was only limited because the level of difficulty of the questions was not particularly impressive.

For example, the Republican had to recognize painted animals such as a lion or a rhinoceros or trace a cube. Trump's personal physician Bruce Aronwald confirmed last November that the Republican's health was “excellent,” but left details such as weight or blood pressure unmentioned in the report.