Donald Trump seems to have sent his voters into a frenzy with an email. In it he announced that he would be withdrawing from the race for the US presidency.

New York – “I am ending my campaign”: Donald Trump addressed his supporters with a surprising announcement on Monday, probably making some of them ahead of the upcoming one US election 2024 thrown into great excitement.

Donald Trump sends April Fool's joke via email as a fundraising appeal for the 2024 election

In fact, it was an April Fool's joke with which Trump wanted to solicit further donations for his presidential campaign. The former US President, the Democrat Joe Biden wants to drive him out of the White House, sent this short message with a link to his voters via email and text message.

The link led to a Donald Trump website asking for a campaign donation of $5, $500 or $3,300. “You really thought I was going to end my campaign? April, April!”, it says in capital letters.

Trump sends out an April Fool's joke: polls before the US election indicate a close race

“Just kidding – Happy April Fools!” the email reads. Trump, who may fire his lawyers to delay his trial, will face opposition in the November presidential election Democrats Biden will compete because both candidates won enough delegates in their respective primaries to secure their party's presidential nomination.

The polls show a tight race, with several polls showing Trump, who faces a dire scenario if he loses, with a narrow lead. However, he is expected to have a turbulent summer as he faces potentially several criminal trials, one of which is due to begin before the April election.

Trump supporters post appeal for donations for the US election on fundraising website

A similar message was posted WinReda Republican fundraising website, published by the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which supports the former president's campaign.

“DID YOU REALLY THINK I WOULD SUSPEND MY CAMPAIGN? I will never stop fighting for the American people. I WILL NEVER SURRENDER!,” the page reads, and continues to ask recipients to donate at least $5 to Trump’s campaign.

Trump with a call for donations for the 2024 US election: Biden is also campaigning like this

For several years, voters in the United States have been inundated with text messages, emails and calls – sometimes more than a dozen a day – inviting them to financially support candidates. The campaign teams are forced to constantly come up with original fundraising appeals in order to stand out from the crowd.

The email comes as some Republicans are raising concerns about the Trump campaign's finances. His Democratic opponent Biden, who was insulted at a fundraising gala with former President Barack Obama, has raised more money than him in the last few months.

Before April Fool's Day, Donald Trump addressed judges and lawyers with a bizarre Easter message

However, this is not the first time that Donald Trump has attracted attention in recent days. Especially this Sharing a video of a handcuffed Biden made waves. But his Easter message via his own social media platform Truth Social also raised eyebrows.

“HAPPY EASTER TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES WHO ARE DOING EVERYTHING TO HIDER THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS AND PUT ME IN JAIL, INCLUDING THE MANY PEOPLE WHOM I TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NATION THAT NOW FAILED,” he wrote. Just another example why Even Fox News wondered about Trump's mental fitness might.