US President Donald Trump, who is undergoing treatment at the Walter Reed Medical Center in the US after being infected with the Corona virus, has now been shifted back to the White House. Trump himself has tweeted this information. According to Reuters news, Donald Trump is not yet completely free of Kovid but has been allowed to shift to White House after his health improves.According to reports, Trump has been shifted from Walter Reed Medical Center to White House at around 6:30 pm. Doctors say that he is not yet completely free of Kovid infection, but after improving health, he has been allowed to shift to White House. Doctors also said that the oxygen level of the US President is now normal and he will be given the fifth dose of Remdesvir in the White House.

Trump wrote in tweet, ‘feeling better now’

Earlier, Donald Trump tweeted that he will leave for White House at 6.30 pm. Trump wrote in his tweet, ‘I will leave Great Walter Reed Medical Center at 6.30 pm today. I feel good There is no need to be afraid of Corona and do not let it dominate your life. We have developed some great medicines and information during our rule. I feel better than I felt 20 years ago. ‘

Presidential Debate again on October 15

Let us know that Trump has been infected with Kovid at such a time, while he has to take part in the campaign for the US presidential election. Recently Trump also joined a presidential debate. According to a spokesman for Donald Trump’s election campaign, Trump will now return to Miami on October 15 to rejoin the debate after being cared for at the White House.