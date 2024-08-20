Former US President Donald Trump (2018-2021) has shared several imagess generated by artificial intelligence suggesting that American singer Taylor Swift and her fans, known as ‘Swifties’, endorse her candidacy for the White House.

In a post on the social media site Truth, Trump on Sunday night featured several photographs of smiling Swift fans wearing T-shirts with the slogan ‘Swifties for Trump’ (‘Swifties with Trump’).

One of the images corresponds to a screenshot of a satirical portal who claims that the cancellation of Swift’s Vienna concerts due to a foiled terrorist attack plot led her fans to vote for Trump in the election November 5th.

‘Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump’

Another clipping shared by the New York tycoon shows the pop star dressed as Uncle Sam alongside the message: “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump” (“Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

‘I accept‘!’ Trump titled the post, which has more than 9,000 likes on Truth Social.

The pop star, who has great influence among the younger layers of American society, has not publicly endorsed any candidate for the upcoming electionsalthough in the 2020 race for power in the White House he supported the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

On August 7, there was speculation about his support for Harris after he posted a photograph on his Instagram account of a stage in which a silhouette of him was seen waving from behind. similar to the vice presidentalthough it was later discovered that she was one of the dancers on his tour.

