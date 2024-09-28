Home page policy

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

Donald Trump is expanding his merchandising range: his supporters can now stock up on expensive watches. An expert criticizes heavily.

New York – Donald Trump goes among the watch sellers: The ex-US president and renewed presidential candidate presented his followers with various models of luxury watches. The cheapest costs the equivalent of around 447 euros, but for the most expensive, a special edition of only 147 pieces, die-hard Trump fans have to shell out up to 90,000 euros.

Trump announced his new Trump Watches are “really special” and a “great Christmas gift.” The watches are similar to the well-known luxury watches from Rolex. Customers can choose between two Trump Watch models: the “Trump Victory Tourbillon” and the “Fight Fight Fight”. This alludes to an assassination attempt on the Republican to.

Trump watch with a lot of glitter in criticism: “I don’t understand how someone could do something like that to their supporters”

The most expensive version of the Tourbillion is available in gold, rose gold and black gold. The design is heavily decorated with rhinestones and clearly bears the “TRUMP” brand. It is described on the website as having “classic elegance”.

Trump’s watches drew criticism from a men’s fashion expert. Derek Guy called the watches a “blatant scam.” He doesn’t understand, “I don’t understand how someone can do something like that to their followers,” Guy wrote on

Men’s fashion expert criticizes Trump watches: “Really disgusting”

Guy argued this was a blatant attempt to exploit the halo effect, a marketing tactic that creates a false perception of quality in cheaper items by associating it with similar high-priced items. “This crappy $100,000 watch is a halo product to sell even crappier $500 and $800 watches made of non-Swiss steel and gold plated with a cheap automatic movement,” Guy wrote.

US election 2024: Trump or Harris – these celebrities are taking a stand View photo series

He continued: “The goal here is just to make money, not to treat people with respect and offer them something of real value.” And further: “Buy watches from established watch brands or independent watchmakers who care more about watches than Money,” Guy told his followers. “This behavior is truly disgusting.”

Trump issues personal thank you messages for watch buyers

According to the website for the watches, they are “crafted from approximately 200 grams of solid 18-karat gold and adorned with 122 individual VS1 diamonds, the Victory Tourbillon is a bold, gold statement of success personally designed for President Trump and just 147 of his most dedicated collectors “, it continues. And there are even more gimmicks for Trump fans: Buyers can even have a personal message of thanks from the former president printed on the back of the case.

The Trump watches are said to represent “classic elegance”. © gettrumpwatches.com

Less well-heeled supporters can purchase the budget-friendly “Fight Fight Fight” option, which costs between 447 and 715 euros. It is available in three color variants, one of which is MAGA red. The cheaper model is “designed to embody President Trump’s fighting spirit and his unstoppable drive to be the best.” On the back of the watch is a picture of the former president raising his fist to the sky after his assassination attempt . Trump also recently announced sales of branded silver coins, as well as sneakers, NFT trading cards and a limited-edition Bible. Trump is just behind his competitor Harris in current polls before the election. (cgsc)