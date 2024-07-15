The former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) chose Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice presidential candidate on Monday, a 39-year-old politician who is also a businessman and writer.

After several weeks of uncertainty, Trump announced his choice on the Truth Social network during the first day of the Republican Convention, which began on Monday in Milwaukee, in the key state of Wisconsin, where Trump’s candidacy for the White House was also formalized.

The former Republican president said that after “long deliberation and reflection, and considering the tremendous talents of many others,” he decided that Vance is “the most suitable person to take over.”

During the campaign, he said, he will focus strongly on the people for whom he fought so brilliantly, the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota and far beyond.

As vice president, he added, he will “continue to fight” for the Constitution, support the troops and do everything he can to help “make America great again.”

Trump recalled in Truth Social that Vance served in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and also from Yale Law School, where he was editor of The Yale Law Journal and president of the Yale Law Veterans Association.

JD Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy” “became a huge bestseller” and a movie, the former president said, adding that Vance “has had a very successful business career in technology and finance.”

Who is JD Vance, Trump’s chosen running mate?

Long before becoming a senator from Ohio, James David Vance (JD, as he is popularly known) suffered a childhood exposed to violence, to guns and drug use in Middletown, his hometown in the state neighboring Pennsylvania, where former President Trump was shot in the right ear on Saturday.

Their grim reality was that of many white families in US manufacturing cities, which were in decline in the 1990s.

His heritage of traditional values ​​and his desire for a change of scenery motivated him to enlist in the US Marine Corps and serve in the Iraq War (2003).

In 2005, his grandmother passed away and JD understood that his military career was over and he had to focus on his studies in Political Science and Philosophy at Ohio State University, which he graduated cum laude, before moving on to Yale Law School.

Echoes of his childhood resonated once again in his head a decade later, and he decided to put aside his prosperous jobs in California law firms and technology companies to write his memoirs.

Titled ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, they were published in 2016 by HarperCollins and were a hit in the publishing industry from the start.

Media such as The New York Times and CNN, where he soon became a political commentator, enshrined the virtues of a work with such an impact that it made its way into the presidential battle between Trump himself and Democrat Hillary Clinton, and which in 2020 was turned into a Netflix film.

Father of three children and married to a woman of Appalachian Indian origins, Vance now faces another major life challenge subject to the unpredictable Trump and his way of working as a team, which has turned the figure of the vice president into a somewhat irrelevant position; see the case of Mike Pence.

At a joint event in East Palestine, Ohio, Trump and Vance joined forces, criticizing Biden for the derailment of a chemical train, and Trump called Biden “a young star, a great senator and a true fighter” whose bushy beard doesn’t bother him.

Other names that were on Trump’s list

Vance’s name was listed as a favorite on a list that also included Florida Senator Marco Rubio, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

In the last few hours, even former US ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, the latest to throw in the towel in the primary process against Trump, and even Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate, had begun to be named.

Earlier on Monday, it was leaked that both Rubio and Burgum had been notified that they would not be chosen, thus putting the spotlight on Vance, whose announcement was greeted with applause at the convention as soon as it was made public.