After his victory in the South Carolina primaries and while he walks determinedly towards the designation as the Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump this Monday erased from his list a pending issue to regain full control of his party. The announcement of the resignation next week of the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Ronna McDaniel, will allow Trump to put someone he trusts in the position in a crucial year, in which he needs all the capabilities of training, especially to raise money.

“I have decided to step aside during our spring meeting on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee [todo indica que será Trump] appoint a president of your choice. “Historically, the RNC has undergone changes once we have a candidate and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition,” McDaniel said in a statement, Which wasn't a surprise to anyone. “I remain committed to taking back the White House and electing Republicans at the November polls. “I want to thank … Trump for giving me the opportunity to lead the party, as well as the RNC staff and donors who have supported me and our mission over the years.”

For weeks, McDaniel's departure had been taken for granted after the South Carolina primary, in which the president defeated by more than 20 points the only rival left standing of the 14 who began the process, Nikki Haley, who He also played at home. The candidate was not only born in that State, she was also its governor between 2011 and 2017. The resignation will be consummated, therefore, three days after Super Tuesday, on March 5, when 15 States will decide 874 of 2,429 Republican delegates (to obtain the designation, 1,215 delegates must be gathered). It is a key date in the primary process, a path that then leads to Milwaukee (Wisconsin) in mid-July. The party convention is being held there that, in all likelihood, will enthrone Trump and seal the repeat of his 2020 fight against another old fighter: President Joe Biden, who is running for election.

Koch loses faith

The magnate had said goodbye on Sunday with other good news for his presidential aspirations. Americans for Prosperity Action, an organization supported by billionaire Charles Koch, announced that it plans to stop supporting Haley after the fiasco (which polls predicted worse) in her home state. Koch is one of the most powerful Republicans in the United States and earned the fame, along with his brother David, who died in 2019, of pulling the strings of American conservatism in the shadows. His decision to support Trump's rival garnered headlines when it was revealed, and was interpreted as a sign of the rising Republican star's strength. His resignation joins other sensitive resignations for the candidate, such as that of Reid Hoffman.

Charles Koch, in 2015 in California. The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Haley has not changed, despite everything, her decision to hold out until Super Tuesday. Before she tests the Michigan primary, which is being held this week, she awaits him.

For the RNC seat, Trump already has a favorite. This is Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and general counsel of the national committee. The former president also has another idea: to put his daughter-in-law, Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, in the co-president's chair.

It is not that McDaniel, the first woman to head the RNC in more than 40 years, was not very loyal to the former president, but in recent times she had lost his trust, which in practice amounts to a political death sentence in the Republican Party of Trump. Before being appointed, she led the formation of Michigan and made the leap to the national sphere after her appointment in 2017, shortly after the electoral victory that brought Trump to the White House.

For the voices further to the right, who attacked her from within the party or from the media close to the MAGA movement [acrónimo de Make America Great Again, o Que EE UU vuelva a ser grande], McDaniel has not lived up to one of the main functions of his position: raising money for the party. She was also held responsible for the poor results of the November 2022 midterm elections, when her own were expected to sweep. Instead they had to settle for a defeat in the Senate and a meager victory in Congress. That setback was largely due to the overly extreme candidates that Trump supported. He also pressured McDaniel to cancel the traditional debates between candidates for the nomination. The RNC organized four, which began last August, and the former president participated in none of them.

In favor of his seven years in office, it must be emphasized that neither McDaniel nor any of the members or workers of the committee have ended up involved in the judicial troubles of Trump, who faces 91 accusations for crimes of various kinds in four separate cases. . Processes in which dozens of other collaborators of the magnate during his years in the White House are involved.

