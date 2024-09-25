Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, promised on Wednesday that if he wins the elections he will eliminate the “humanitarian parole” program that grants temporary work permits to migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti.

In an interview with the network Fox News, The Republican also said he would shut down the CBP One phone app that migrants use to request appointments to appear at a U.S. border port of entry..

Each Uscis form has its corresponding fee

“I would revoke it,” said Trump, who said that CBP One is “bad” but parole is “even worse” because it allows beneficiaries to arrive in the United States by plane.

Although people with parole have legal status to be in the United States for two years, Trump said they are “illegal immigrants” who should not be in the country.

“They should be prepared to leave, especially if they are criminals,” Trump threatened if he wins the November 5 election against Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The parole program grants entry to the United States to up to 30,000 people from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti each month, and allows them to obtain a work permit for a period of two years.

Migrants on the border between Mexico and the United States.

The program, introduced by the Biden administration in late 2022, has allowed the entry of 530,000 people.

To ask for permission, Migrants need to have a sponsor in the United States who already has legal status and demonstrates having sufficient income to financially support the program beneficiary..

The Biden administration designed this program, along with the implementation of new border restrictions, to try to reduce the number of undocumented migrants arriving in the United States.

Trump has put immigration at the center of his presidential election campaign and has stepped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric by spreading the lie that Haitians in a town in Ohio are eating their neighbors’ pets.

Trump will return to Butler, where they tried to kill him in July, a month before the elections



It was also announced Wednesday that Trump will return on October 5, just one month before the presidential elections, to Butler, the town where he suffered his first assassination attempt last July.

The Secret Service had noticed the attacker an hour before he started shooting and considered him "suspicious."

The Republican campaign said in a statement on Wednesday that The New York tycoon will return to the same place where he “came a quarter of an inch away from losing his life.”

Trump was shot on July 13 during a rally in Butler, in the key state of Pennsylvania. The attacker, who was shot dead by police, wounded him in the ear and killed one member of the audience, as well as injuring two others.

During his new visit, Trump will pay tribute to Corey Comperatore, who according to the campaign “heroically sacrificed his life to protect his wife and daughters from bullets,” as well as to the two wounded, in addition to thanking the security and emergency services for their response that day.

Ryan Wesley Routh, suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Trump’s return to the region, according to his campaign, is a tribute “to the American spirit.”

“In America, we do not allow monsters like that evil killer to have the final say. Every time our nation is attacked or challenged, we come together, we persevere, and we prevail. (…) And when a gunman attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, Trump is back in action,” his team said.

The former president was the victim of a second assassination attempt this month at his Florida golf club. On that occasion, the officers arrested the suspect, who was carrying an AK-47 rifle, before he could fire his weapon.

His campaign stressed that after these two attempts, “Trump is more determined than ever to see his mission through to the end. On July 13 in Butler, he took a bullet for democracy and on November 5, he will save our democracy,” the statement said.