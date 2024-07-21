Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday after Democratic President Joe Biden dropped out of his re-election bid that he was never fit for office.

“Crooked Joe Biden was unfit to run for president, and he certainly is unfit to hold office, and never was!” the Republican said in a message on the social network Truth.

Milwaukee (United States), 07/18/2024.- Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump (L) and his wife Melania Trump (R) react at the end of the fourth day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 July 2024. The convention comes days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The 2024 Republican National Convention is being held from 15 to 18 July, in which delegates of the United States’ Republican Party select the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 United States presidential election (United States) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER Photo:EFE Share

Biden resigns amid growing support for Trump

US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing from his re-election bid after weeks of speculation about his physical ability and mental agility, and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to be the Democratic Party’s candidate in the presidential election.

“While it was my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to withdraw (from the race) and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a letter on social media X. He also said he would address the country later in the week.

Biden also announced that he is backing his vice president as the Democratic Party’s candidate. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement to Kamala (Harris) to be our party’s nominee this year,” the president said in X.

The 81-year-old Democrat thus joins the very limited club of outgoing US presidents who have thrown in the towel in their attempt to secure a second term.

But he is the first to do so at this stage of the campaign. And the only one who had to give up because of doubts about his mental acuity, following a calamitous debate with his Republican rival Donald Trump. The announcement was expected, even though his campaign team and he himself insisted that he would go all the way.

This is a complete upheaval in a campaign that has already seen many twists and turns, including an assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13 during a rally. The Democratic Party will now have to find a replacement, just days before the convention scheduled for Chicago (North) on August 19.

Harris would be a natural, but not automatic, choice to become the Democratic candidate. The final say rests with the party delegates: 3,900 people with very varied profiles and for the most part completely unknown to the public.

It was Joe Biden’s disastrous performance during his June 27 debate with Donald Trump that precipitated the events. That day, from the first seconds of the verbal battle he himself had called for, tens of millions of television viewers saw a hesitant, confused Biden, an image that left Democrats dismayed and disoriented.

He had a cold and was coughing frequently. His voice was dull, he stumbled when speaking and left sentences unfinished. A painful spectacle that brought to light the doubts about his age, which those closest to him had tried hard to quell. As soon as he finished, the question was inevitable: who would be the first to ask him to pass the baton? The nervousness was contagious.

Some Democratic congressmen publicly asked him to do so. As the days went by, heavyweights in the party joined in. One after another, frightened by the polls that showed him as the loser and fearing an overwhelming victory by Republican Donald Trump, they turned their backs on him. At first in private, suggesting that he reconsider his candidacy.

American media, citing anonymous sources, claimed that former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders in Congress Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries had expressed concern. And images of Joe Biden testing positive for Covid-19 and struggling down the gangplank of his plane only amplified his camp’s nervousness.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who miraculously survived an assassination attempt, seems to be enjoying a state of grace, with legal victories and consecration at the Republican Party convention.

EFE and AFP agencies