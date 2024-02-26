Former US President Donald Trump He said that, if re-elected, he would not protect to Prince Harry as the Biden administration has done in the United States.

“He betrayed the Queen. That is unforgivable. I would be alone if it were up to me,” Trump said. Daily Express US during the Conservative Action Political Conference held last Saturday.

The former president also believes that the Royal Family had been “too kind” to Harry after “what he had done to them.”

Prince Harry's memoir.

Trump's comments came 24 hours after Prince Harry appeared in court to determine whether he had lied in his US immigration documents about his drug use, something he confessed to in his book Spare.

This legal challenge was promoted by the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington D.C. and has been resisted by the prince with the support of Biden's Department of Homeland Security.

The foundation cast doubt on the validity of Harry's visa, saying that under US immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be used as grounds for rejecting a visa application.

Therefore, they demand that these files be made public in order to determine if he may have lied at some point to establish himself in the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie.

Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, his wife, live in Montecito, California along with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

In 2021, the Duke of Sussex commented that the reason they had decided to move to the United States was because he had made the decision to remove his family from the “toxic and difficult” environment they were in.

“Living in England was becoming a mental health problem for me and my family,” he revealed during an interview on the American program The Late Late Show of James Cordon.

