Former President of the United States Donald Trump assured on Tuesday night that he will not be a dictator if he is re-elected in 2024 “except for the first day.”

When asked in an interview on Fox News if he can promise Americans that he will not abuse his mandate if he returns to the White House, Trump said he will not be a dictator, except for the “first day” in power.

“I want to close the border and I want to drill (for oil),” the Republican said.

Former President Donald Trump.

The former president’s comments come amid warnings issued by the country’s main media outlets. -The Washington Post and The New York Times, among others- calling the scenario that would be experienced in the country if Trump were re-elected in the presidential elections in November the next year.

The president already leads the race for the Republican nomination for president, six weeks before the race to the White House officially begins with the caucuses (assembly of electors) of Iowa.

According to statistics prepared by the FiveThirtyEight demographic website, The average of national polls gives Trump 58.3% of support for the Republican candidacy, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 13%.

EFE