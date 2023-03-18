Sunday, March 19, 2023
Donald Trump says he will be ‘arrested’ on Tuesday, calls for protests

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in World
Donald Trump says he will be 'arrested' on Tuesday, calls for protests


donald trump

Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

The former president made the statements through his ‘Truth Social’ network.

The former president of United States Donald Trump announced this Saturday on his social network TruthSocial what do you hope to be “arrested” next Tuesday and called for protests, before a possible accusation for a bribe paid to a porn actress before the 2016 elections.

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump.

Referring to a “leak” from the New York State Attorney’s office for the district of ManhattanTrump, who aspires to return to compete for the White House in 2024, he wrote in all capital letters: “The leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested Tuesday of next week. Protest, Take Back Our Nation!”

The investigation centers on a $130,000 payment made before the 2016 election to stormy danielswhose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will not reveal the relationship she claims to have had with Trump years before and which the former president denies.

Prosecutors are considering filing charges against Trump in this case. If the Manhattan district attorney were to indict Trump, the 76-year-old tycoon would become the first former US president to be charged with a crime.

Trump’s lawyer told CNBC Friday night that his client would turn himself in to face criminal charges if indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

In his Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump referred to “illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly politicized Manhattan district attorney’s office.”

AFP

