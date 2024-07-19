Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Friday that he spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and promised him that if he returned to the White House, he would “end the war” between Ukraine and Russia.

“I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has claimed so many lives,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform, without specifying how he would do so.

Zelensky confirmed the call. “We agreed with President Trump to discuss in a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting,” he said.

“I have noted the vital bipartisan and bicameral American support to protect our nation’s freedom and independence,” he said on social media.

A Trump victory in the November elections would call into question Washington’s continued support for Ukraine, a country at war since Russia invaded its territory.

Trump, who formally accepted the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday, has repeatedly said he would end the war very quickly, but has never said how.

The former president has welcomed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, to his Florida mansion.

Trump’s frequent praise of Putin and his reluctance to openly condemn the Russian invasion have raised fears in the West that he could force Ukraine to accept partial defeat.

He has also repeatedly criticised NATO. His running mate, JD Vance, leads the isolationist wing among congressional Republicans who argue that the US should suspend aid to Ukraine.