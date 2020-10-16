Miami President Donald Trump has said that those who wear face masks remain infected with the Corona virus “all the time”. However, there is no evidence behind his claim. Trump claimed this during a NBC News town hall event in Miami the previous day.

The President was asked questions about a large-scale event at the White House on September 26 that is believed to have been the source of infection and many of the guests attending had suffered from Kovid-19. Most of the people attending the program did not wear masks. Those being infected include President Trump himself and his wife Melania.

The President himself seldom wears masks. Trump said that he had no problem with the mask, however, after that claimed that “people wearing masks suffer from it (infection) all the time.” ”

More Corona infection cases occurred in America than in the past

Once the corona infection has decreased in America, the number of infected people has started increasing again. In the past, there have been more cases of infection in India than in America. In 24 hours, 65 thousand new cases came in America, whereas in India only 60 thousand cases have increased. Earlier every day, most cases of corona infection were seen in India. Not only this, most of the deaths in the world have also occurred in America.

In the United States, the most affected by Corona, 869 people have died in the last 24 hours. At the same time 833 patients died in India. In Brazil, the third most affected country by Corona, 29 thousand new corona have been infected and 734 people have died.

