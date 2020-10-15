Highlights: Trump said- Kovid-19’s safe and effective vaccine will arrive in America before 2020 ends

Donald Trump also said, if he is re-elected, he will advance hope, opportunity and development

Trump also said, if I am not elected, China will take over America in less than 20 days

Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it would be safe and effective for Kovid-19 vaccine to be available with the US (Corona Vaccine in America Latest News) before the end of the year. He gave confidence to the corporate world that if he is re-elected, he will carry forward hope, opportunity and development. On October 1, Trump found himself healthy after being infected with the corona virus and admitted to an army hospital for four days and three nights and undergoing treatment for several experimental drugs.

White House doctors have now allowed him to attend election rallies. From the White House itself, Trump said addressing the Economic Club of New York, Chicago, Florida, Pittsburgh, Shoboygan, Washington DC, “America has an easy choice, this option is historic prosperity under my pro-American policies or the radical leftist.” The idea is to have severe poverty and recession, which will make you go into depression.

‘… then China takes over America in 20 days’

Trump claimed, “China has spread the virus in the world and only the Trump administration can hold it accountable. If I am not elected, China will take over America in less than 20 days.”